Boston Celtics criticize Orlando Magic’s physicality after another injury in Game 3 loss

(CNN) — Boston Celtics stars criticized the Orlando Magic for being overly physical and NBA referees for not controlling the game on Friday, after the Celts suffered their third injury in three games during a 95-93 Game 3 loss.

Jaylen Brown was pulled to the ground by Cole Anthony while trying to make a shot during the second quarter, landing awkwardly on his left hand and dislocating his index finger. A flagrant foul was called but despite initially appearing to be in serious pain, the 2024 NBA Finals MVP was able to continue.

Kristaps Porziņģis played the game with a large scar on his forehead after he was caught by the stray elbow of Goga Bitadze in Game 2. Meanwhile, Jayson Tatum returned to the court having missed a playoff game for the first time in his career after sustaining a wrist injury caused by a flagrant foul by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in Game 1.

“They get away with a lot … There might be a fight break out or something, because it’s starting to feel like it’s not even basketball, and the refs are just not controlling their environment,” said Brown after Friday’s game. “So it is what it is. If you want to fight it out we can do that. We can fight to see who goes to the second round.”

CNN has reached out to the Orlando Magic and the NBA for comment. Ahead of Game 2, in response to a question about the physicality and defensive mindset of his team, Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley said: “I think it’s great. I think it’s who we have been since we got here. These guys embrace the challenge, the defensive focus, the defensive mindset, hanging our hat there.”

Brown clarified after Game 3 that he had dislocated his finger, adding: “But I got nine more so I’m alright.”

Porziņģis echoed the sentiment that the Celtics had to fight back. “I mean, they’re just borderline fouling,” he said. “That’s what it is. Borderline fouling and fouling, and some of it, (the referees) call it, of course, and some of it they don’t, and that’s how it’s going to be.

“We have to accept the reality – and also, we can use that. It’s not that there’s only one way, it’s both ways.”

The Celtics were on top in the first half, with 21 points from Tatum helping them to a 10-point lead at halftime.

But a disastrous third quarter saw Boston score just 11 points, its fewest in any quarter this season according to ESPN.

Derrick White’s layup with 2:31 remaining in the fourth quarter tied the game at 91-91, but the decisive moments came courtesy of Franz Wagner, who answered with his own layup and another basket either side of a crucial miss by Tatum.

Wagner finished with 32 points, seven rebounds and eight assists, which were complemented by 29 points, six rebounds and one assist from Paolo Banchero. Tatum was the game’s leading scorer with 36.

The Celtics hold a 2-1 lead in the series but are now 0-3 in Orlando this season and play at Kia Center again in Game 4 on Sunday night.

