Hollywood-backed Wrexham is now just one division below the Premier League after securing yet another promotion

By Ben Church, CNN

(CNN) — Wrexham’s Hollywood script just keeps getting better as the club has now earned yet another promotion, meaning it will sit just one division below the Premier League next season.

The Welsh team, which has garnered a global fanbase after celebrity owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney bought the club in 2021, secured a second-placed finish in League One on Saturday after defeating Charlton Athletic 3-0 and Wycombe losing to Leyton Orient 1-0 earlier in the day.

It means Wrexham will play in the Championship – the second tier – next season, requiring just one more promotion to join some of the world’s biggest clubs in the Premier League.

There were jubilant scenes at the historic Racecourse Ground as McElhenney, Reynolds and Reynolds’ wife Blake Lively all watched on.

It’s a far cry from the club’s position when its Hollywood owners became involved more than four years ago. Back then, Wrexham was struggling in the lower echelons of the soccer system and lacked any sense of direction.

But since the injection of hope in the town, and money in the team, Wrexham has secured three consecutive promotions and has rocketed up the leagues.

Every nail-biting and euphoric moment of its journey has been documented by the FX docuseries “Welcome to Wrexham,” which has seen the Welsh club become increasingly popular, particularly in the US.

Wrexham still has one more league match to play this season but cannot be caught by those teams below. However, the Welsh side cannot win the league because Birmingham, backed by former NFL star Tom Brady, has already claimed the title and will join Wrexham in the Championship next season.

The test now for Wrexham will be to challenge clubs with a similarly powerful financial backing. The Championship is considered one of the most entertaining leagues in the world, with all the teams hoping to earn that lucrative promotion to the promised land of the Premier League.

