US sprinter Kerley to miss Grand Slam Track meet after arrest for battery

(Reuters) — Twice Olympic 100 metres medallist Fred Kerley has been arrested for allegedly punching hurdler and ex-girlfriend Alaysha Johnson in the face, police said on Friday, and, as a result, he will not compete in the Grand Slam Track event in Miami this weekend.

The alleged incident occurred on Thursday at a hotel where Johnson, who is listed as a competitor in the Miami event, had an appointment with her conditioning coach when she told police she ran into Kerley.

According to the arrest report, Johnson told the officer she was struck one time by Kerley in the face with a closed fist, causing her nose to bleed, after he had become aggressive and continued to approach her.

The report also said Johnson’s injuries were “consistent with her statements” and that the 29-year-old Kerley was charged with one count of “battery-touch or strike.”

Reuters has contacted Kerley’s representative for comment.

Kerley and Johnson dated for about six months but broke up last October, according to the arrest report.

Kerley, who won a bronze medal in the 100m final at the 2024 Paris Olympics and silver in the same distance at the 2020 Tokyo Games, was scheduled to compete in Miami in the 100m on Saturday and 200m on Sunday.

“Fred Kerley was arrested last night. The matter is under active investigation, and all inquiries should be directed to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office,” Grand Slam Track said in a statement. “Fred will not compete this weekend. We have no further comment at this time.”

Kerley competed in Grand Slam Track’s inaugural meet last month in Kingston, Jamaica.

Grand Slam Track, which will hold four meets in 2025, was created by four-times Olympic gold medallist Michael Johnson.

The circuit is a direct challenge to the Diamond League, long the standard-bearer for the sport worldwide, which hosts 15 meetings each year in cities from Xiamen to Zurich.

