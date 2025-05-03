Ryan Garcia suffers shock defeat to Rolando Romero on return from doping ban

By Jamie Barton, CNN

(CNN) — Ryan Garcia suffered a shock defeat at the hands of Rolando “Rolly” Romero on Friday night in Times Square, losing on points in his first fight since returning from a one-year doping ban.

Romero’s double left hook in the second round dropped Garcia, and while the 26-year-old got straight back to his feet, he struggled to find rhythm and his opponent was awarded a unanimous decision with scores of 115-112, 115-112 and 118-109.

“Just found myself very off after the year layoff. That whole year, it was a lot for me mentally,” said Garcia afterward.

“Just a lot of stuff I’ve got to figure out mentally, and then I’ll get back to it and you’ll see that aggression come out. I just didn’t have that tonight,” he added.

The bout came as part of the first boxing card ever held in Times Square, with Garcia arriving in a Batmobile and ring girls replaced by impersonators of the likes of Michael Jackson and Hulk Hogan.

The event, which was hosted by Saudi-backed Ring Magazine, was watched in person by about just 300 invited guests, including Mike Tyson and Roberto Durán, according to the BBC. Meanwhile, outside the makeshift arena, fans gathered to watch the bouts on big screens erected in Times Square.

Romero remained in control of the welterweight bout following his second-round hook, but it was a fight which lacked quality moments. The 490 combined punches thrown represents the third fewest in a 12-round fight since CompuBox started recording punches in 1985.

Garcia looked rusty in his first outing since he tested positive for the performance enhancing drug ostarine on the day before and day of his victory over Devin Haney in April 2024. The victory was later overturned into a no-contest while Garcia was suspended for a year by the New York State Athletic Commission.

At the time, Garcia denied the allegations, saying: “I’ve never taken a steroid. … I don’t even know where to get steroids at the end of the day … I barely take supplements.”

His loss to Romero on Friday, which leaves him on a record of 24-2 and one no-contest, has potentially dashed plans for a proposed rematch with Haney. Having achieved the biggest win of his career, it may be Romero – now 17-2 – who takes his place.

Haney had upheld his end of the bargain earlier on Friday, beating José Ramírez by unanimous decision.

