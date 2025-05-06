Trump says there’s ‘no tension’ between the US and World Cup co-hosts Canada and Mexico amid preparations for 2026 tournament

By Kyle Feldscher, CNN

Washington (CNN) — President Donald Trump said Tuesday that there’s “no tension” between the United States, Mexico and Canada that could hamper preparations for next year’s FIFA World Cup that will be jointly hosted by the three nations.

Trump, who hosted Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney at the White House earlier on Tuesday, denied that there are any issues between his administration and the US’ northern and southern neighbors. In recent months since taking office for a second time, Trump has provoked a trade war with much of the world – Canada and Mexico included – and has repeatedly suggested that he’d like to make Canada the 51st American state.

Despite the frequent public spats and panicked negotiations over trade, Trump said there should be no issues when preparing for the World Cup.

“I don’t see any tension here, we get along very well with both,” Trump said in response to a question from CNN Sports. “They just got to pay a little more money. They’re just getting away with things that they shouldn’t be. And they understand.”

He added, “We had a great meeting today, actually, with the new (Canadian) prime minister (Carney), who’s a terrific guy, and we had a very long session with (Vice President) JD (Vance) and (Secretary of State) Marco (Rubio) and everybody, and it went very well. No, we had a very great meeting and no tension. We want to do what’s right for respective peoples, and that’s what’s going to happen. And also with Mexico, I think the relationship is really very good with the president of Mexico.”

The East Room event marked the first meeting of the White House task force on the World Cup, something that had been called for by travel experts who had previously been concerned about the United States’ preparation for the massive tournament.

Trump said he discussed the tournament with Carney during the prime minister’s visit and added that the cooperation between the North American co-hosts is “total.”

The overwhelming message from Tuesday’s meeting was that the Trump administration is ready to do whatever it takes to put on a successful tournament; Trump told FIFA president Gianni Infantino that the aim was to put on a World Cup that goes so well that “you’re going to say how terrible a job you did in the past, because this is so much better.”

That includes providing federal funding for security in World Cup host cities, as Trump argued that the economic benefits of the tournament would far outweigh any federal investment.

The other message that was made loud and clear: The administration wants the world to come to America and then go home.

“I know we’ll have visitors, probably from close to 100 countries,” said Vance. “We want them to come. We want them to celebrate. We want them to watch the game. But when the time is up, they’ll have to go home. Otherwise, they’ll have to talk to (Homeland Security) Secretary (Kristi) Noem.” Noem’s department includes Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), which is responsible for deportations out of the US.

“We want everyone to come to America. We want everyone to spend a lot of money in America,” said Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, who touted the idea of encouraging road trips as a part of America’s 250th birthday that will be celebrated in 2026.

“And so, if you’re coming to see some soccer … go on a road trip see America. Don’t overstay your visa. Don’t stay too long. But, when you come, actually see this great country that we’re going to celebrate over the course of the next year.”

Just before the meeting, Trump announced that Andrew Giuliani, the son of former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani and a longtime Trump aide, will serve as the executive director of the Presidential Task Force on the 2026 World Cup. Carlos Cordeiro, a former president of the United States Soccer Federation and currently a senior adviser at FIFA, will serve as Giuliani’s senior adviser.

Giuliani, who was a former gubernatorial candidate in New York, served in Trump’s first administration as a special assistant to the president and was associate director of the Office of Public Liaison. Trump noted that he helped coordinate the reentry of foreign professional athletes who plied their trade in the US during the 2020 Covid-19 pandemic.

During the first meeting of the task force on Tuesday, Trump praised Giuliani as a competitive person and an accomplished golfer.

“He’s a highly competitive golfer, by which I mean really good,” Trump said. “And he’s also a highly competitive person, and he loves what we’re doing. So, I want to congratulate you and your family and your father, your great father, who’s the greatest mayor in the history of New York. So, I want to congratulate the family.”

He added with a laugh, “It’s a big post, you better do well, Andrew.”

The task force is largely made up of members of Trump’s Cabinet and Vance is serving as vice chairman. Other members of the task force include GOP Sens. Shelley Moore Capito and Todd Young, Reps. Darin LaHood and Bryan Steil.

