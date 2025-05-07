Tyrese Haliburton hits game-winning three to stun Cavs, Warriors win Game 1 vs. T-Wolves but lose Steph Curry to injury

By Ben Morse, CNN

(CNN) — The 2025 NBA playoffs have been full of excitement already and Tuesday’s action was no different with a game-winning three-pointer and an upset road victory taking place.

First, the Indiana Pacers took a shock 2-0 lead in the Eastern Conference semifinals against the No. 1 seed Cleveland Cavaliers thanks to a dagger shot from Tyrese Haliburton to snatch a 120-119 road victory.

And afterwards, the Golden State Warriors won Game 1 of their Western Conference semifinals series against the Minnesota Timberwolves 99-88, despite losing star point guard Steph Curry to a hamstring injury midway through the second quarter.

Tuesday’s results mean that for the first time in NBA history, the road team has won Game 1 of each of the four conference semifinals series.

Here’s how another intriguing evening of NBA postseason action played out.

Haliburton calls game

Having stunned the Eastern Conference’s No. 1 seed Cavaliers in Game 1, the Pacers were riding high for the second game of their series.

The Cavs were seeking to rebound from a disappointing opening game, but were dealt a big blow when three key players – Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and De’Andre Hunter – were all ruled out through injury.

But despite those absences, it was the home team that was in the ascendancy for most of the game, building a 20-point lead at one point as it looked to be heading to level the series.

Cleveland’s lead was 11 at halftime, with guard Donovan Mitchell – who finished with 48 points, five rebounds, nine assists and four steals – excelling throughout.

But as the game went on, Indiana slowly but surely chipped away at the lead until it was a three-point game with 27 seconds remaining.

A key turnover forced by Andrew Nembhard gave the Pacers possession with time ticking away, after which Haliburton was fouled to send him to the free-throw line with 12.4 seconds remaining, trailing by three.

What happened next was basketball drama in its purest form.

Haliburton made his first free throw then missed his second from the line but managed to soar and claim the rebound. The 25-year-old was able to relocate to the top of the arc where he maneuvered the ball until he was able to launch a three-point attempt over Ty Jerome.

The ball soared through the hoop with just 1.1 seconds remaining and after a heave from Jerome fell short, the Pacers celebrated their second straight surprise road victory over Cleveland.

Haliburton’s shot was his second game-winner of the playoffs already, having done so in Game 5 against the Milwaukee Bucks in the previous round. Per ESPN, Haliburton became only the second player since 1997-98 with multiple go-ahead field goals in the final two seconds in a single postseason alongside LeBron James in 2018.

The moment sparked wild celebrations on the court but also on social media from many of Haliburton’s peers, including fellow Indianapolis-based star guard Caitlin Clark who said on X: “TY!!!!!!!! WHAT A WIN !!!!!!”

Haliburton was more understated, praising the rest of his teammates.

“We just have a resilient group, man,” Haliburton, who finished with 19 points, nine rebounds and four assists, said. “We just figure out ways to win. We don’t give up. We’re battle-tested as a group. We’ve basically been together for about two years now and that continuity has been really good for us.”

According to ESPN, there have been only three occasions a team has won after trailing by at least seven points in the final minute of the fourth quarter or overtime in a playoff game out of 1,643 games since the 1997-98 season, and the Pacers account for two of those three this postseason alone.

As the series travels to Indiana for Game 3 and 4, the Pacers hold a two-game lead with the Cavaliers – who had the second-best regular season record in the league – needing a big comeback to salvage anything from this year.

Golden State wins but loses Curry

The Warriors know a thing or two about winning NBA titles and they showed the resilience needed to make a deep postseason run with their performance in Game 1 against the Timberwolves.

Coming off a seven-game slugfest against the Houston Rockets, Golden State raced into an early lead against a sluggish-looking Minnesota team which struggled to get to grips with the Warriors’ dynamic ball-movement and shooting.

But Golden State looked to have been dealt a serious blow when two-time NBA MVP Curry was seen clutching his left hamstring in the second quarter before walking gingerly to the locker room. The 37-year-old would not return to the game after scoring 13 points in 13 minutes.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said that Curry had a hamstring strain and will undergo an MRI on Wednesday to evaluate the injury but looks unlikely to play in Game 2 on Thursday.

Golden State led 25-20 when Curry left and, in his absence, the rest of the roster stepped up in a tricky environment.

The Warriors led 76-53 midway through the third quarter and although the Wolves clawed their way back, the lead was too big to come back from.

With Curry out of the lineup, it was left to other players to shine. Draymond Green had 18 points – including four triples – to go with eight rebounds, six assists and two steals, while Jimmy Butler nearly had a triple-double with 20 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists. Meanwhile, Buddy Hield continued his hot scoring run with 24 points.

While the Warriors showed resiliency, the T-Wolves lacked the urgency which saw them beat the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round.

It was a lackluster performance from their own star guard, Anthony Edwards, who missed his first 10 shots and didn’t get a bucket until four minutes into the second half. He notched 22 of his 23 points in the game’s final 20 minutes, by which time the Warriors already had a large lead.

Afterwards, Minnesota head coach Chris Finch called out his star’s performance.

“It starts with ‘Ant.’ He struggled early, and then you could just kind of see the light go out for a while,” Finch told reporters. “I think it was one of those games where he came out with a predetermined mindset of what he was going to do.”

Finch added: “What is there to talk about? You’re the leader of the team, and you got to come out and set the tone in all ways that that happens, and if your shot’s not going, you still have to carry the energy.”

