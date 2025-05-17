Favorite Journalism comes from behind to win 2025 Preakness Stakes

By Wayne Sterling, CNN

(CNN) — The favorite Journalism came from behind to the finish line first Saturday to win the 150th Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.

Journalism edged Gosger by a half-length in a thrilling race that had no Triple Crown implications.

Kentucky Derby winner Sovereignty did not compete in the second leg of the three races that make up the Triple Crown. The colt instead is preparing for the Belmont Stakes on June 7.

Journalism, ridden by Umberto Rispoli and trained by Michael McCarthy, entered the field of nine horses at 6-5 odds.

Journalism was bumped by Goal Oriented as the horses rounded the far turn before Journalism regained some momentum.

But down the stretch, it appeared Journalism would have another second-place Triple Crown finish. Journalism was the runnerup at the Kentucky Derby on May 3.

But the three-year-old closed out strong, blowing passed Gosger, a 15-1 longshot, in the end.

Rispoli reflected on his first career Preakness mount.

“When I first came to the United States, you can’t really realize what the Triple Crown means until you go with a favorite horse to ride at the Kentucky Derby,” Rispoli said in an NBC post-race interview. “I can tell you, I couldn’t sleep for four nights after the Kentucky Derby.”

He added: “This take some of the pain off and I’m glad to have this opportunity. I had to wait 20 years, but it was worth the wait.”

McCarthy picked up his second career Preakness victory and thought that there would be another second place ending when Journalism was behind.

“When I saw that, I kind of resided myself to the fact that it was another fantastic effort, maybe come up a little short but it goes to show the testament that this horse has, couldn’t be prouder of him.

“In the back of mind, I thought we’d be two for two here but you know what, just happy to get one of these. They are very, very difficult races to win.”

Sandman finished third.

Saturday’s race was the last one at historic Pimlico as ‘Old Hilltop’ w﻿ill be demolished and rebuilt for a modern building.

The Preakness Stakes will relocate to Laurel Park in Maryland for the 2026 race, with the intention of the middle jewel of horse racing returning to Baltimore in 2027.

