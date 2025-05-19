Carlos Alcaraz downs home favorite Jannik Sinner to clinch first Italian Open title ahead of French Open

By Matias Grez, CNN

(CNN) — Carlos Alcaraz made sure Italy’s celebrations did not continue on Sunday as he earned a statement 7-6(5), 6-1 win over world No. 1 and home favorite Jannik Sinner to clinch his first Italian Open title.

The Rome crowd had already seen an Italian player lift a trophy on Saturday after Jasmine Paolini ended a 40-year wait for a home winner by beating Coco Gauff in the women’s final in straight sets.

But there was to be no historic Italian double as an impressive Alcaraz saved two set points when serving at 5-6 in the opener, before emphatically brushing Sinner aside in the second to seal his seventh Masters 1000 title.

“I’m just really happy to get my first Rome (title), hopefully it’s not going to be the last one,” Alcaraz said, per the ATP.

“The first thing I want to say is that I’m just really happy to see Jannik back at this amazing level. I’m sure it wasn’t easy for him coming back after three months and making the final of a Masters 1000 in his first tournament.

“It’s something insane, so I have to congratulate him.”

The defeat ends Sinner’s 26-match unbeaten run, with the Italian last tasting defeat in the final of the China Open in October 2024 to Alcaraz.

Sinner was playing in his first tournament since winning the Australian Open in January after serving a three-month doping ban, but the 23-year-old already looks close to his best.

The three-time grand slam winner’s form in Rome – in particular during his demolition of Casper Ruud in the quarterfinals – makes Alcaraz’s win all the more eye-catching, especially as the Spaniard was forced to withdraw from his first-round match in Madrid last month with injury.

There was no sign of the adductor issue that kept him from playing in his home Masters tournament and Alcaraz says he has “great confidence” heading into this week’s French Open, where he is the defending champion.

“I’m proud of myself, with the way I approached the match mentally,” Alcaraz said. “Tactically, I think I played pretty well from the first point until the last one.

“I didn’t do a rollercoaster. I maintained my good level throughout the whole match, so I’m really proud about everything I did today.

“All eyes are on Paris right now, on Roland Garros. Beating Jannik, winning Rome, both things mix together and give (me) great confidence going to Paris.

“I always say: ‘The final is not about playing, the final is about winning.’ I just repeat (that) approach every time I play a final.”

