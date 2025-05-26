Aston Villa fumes over refereeing decision after missing out on Champions League qualification

By George Ramsay, CNN

(CNN) — Aston Villa has been angered by a refereeing decision which the club says was a “major contributing factor” in missing out on a spot in the Champions League.

The controversial moment in question occurred in the 73rd minute of Villa’s game against Manchester United on Sunday, when the final round of Premier League matches took place.

United goalkeeper Altay Bayındır fumbled the ball on the edge of his area, allowing Villa forward Morgan Rogers to take possession and put the ball into the net.

The incident would have given Villa a 1-0 lead, but referee Thomas Bramall judged that Bayındır had been in control of the ball and immediately whistled for a United free-kick, rather than letting play continue. As a result, the goal didn’t stand and the incident couldn’t be reviewed by the video assistant referee (VAR).

“Aston Villa can confirm the club has written to the (refereeing body) PGMOL to raise concerns over the selection process of match officials following today’s game with Manchester United at Old Trafford,” the club said in a statement on Sunday.

“With such high stakes surrounding today’s fixture, the club believe a more experienced referee should have been appointed. Of the 10 referees to officiate across the Premier League today, Mr. Bramall was the 2nd least experienced.”

It added: “Ultimately, we acknowledge that the outcome for us will not change, but we believe that it is important to address the selection methodology to ensure that high stakes matches are treated as such with regards to officiating and to ensure that the implemented VAR technology is allowed to be effective.”

CNN Sports has contacted the PGMOL, which oversees officiating in English soccer, for comment about the incident and on behalf of Bramall. The Premier League declined to comment.

According to Sky Sports, Bramall has officiated 11 Premier League games this season, with 17 referees taking charge of more games.

In an interview with TNT Sports, Villa manager Unai Emery said that Bramall had admitted to him that a mistake was made and that play should have been allowed to continue.

“We have to accept it,” said Emery. “Of course, it was a mistake, a big mistake.”

Amad Diallo gave United the lead shortly after the incident before Christian Eriksen’s penalty in the 87th minute completed a 2-0 victory for the home side.

A draw or win would have seen Villa, which played half the match with 10 men after goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez’s red card, finish in the top five and qualify for the Champions League for the second season in a row.

However, the club will instead play in the second-tier Europa League after placing sixth, level on points with Newcastle United but behind on goal difference.

Qualifying for the Champions League comes with a huge financial boost for clubs. The 36 teams which qualified for last season’s competition each earned a payment of around $21.2 million (€18.62 million). By contrast, qualifying for the Europa League is worth around $4.9 million (€4.31 million) to a club.

“It’s tough to take, especially in the circumstances,” midfielder John McGinn told TNT Sports. “I don’t think any of us in the dressing room, anyone watching the game, felt like we deserved to win. Man United deserved to win … but the decision is incredible.

He added: “It’s so, so hard to take, especially when the impact it has on us as a team and as a club is so big.”

