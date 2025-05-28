Coco Gauff blames coach for racket mishap during opening round win at French Open

By Ben Church, CNN

(CNN) — Coco Gauff eventually breezed through the first round of the French Open on Tuesday, but the match was almost over before it even began because the American superstar forgot one vital thing: her rackets.

Gauff had walked out onto Court Philippe-Chatrier looking focused but her steely gaze soon turned to sheepish laughter after opening her bag.

The 21-year-old looked confused before explaining she had left her rackets in the locker room, with her opponent Olivia Gadecki seeing the funny side.

After a short wait and a conversation with her box, a ball boy ran out to deliver Gauff her rackets before she won the match in straight sets: 6-2, 6-2.

“Honestly, as long as I’ve been on tour, my coach has always put the rackets in the bag before the match because he’s very superstitious,” she said after the win.

“I’m blaming it on my coach. It’s OK.”

Gauff later joked about the incident on social media, posting two photos of her on court with the caption: “no rackets but the fit is still a hit.”

She also posted a photo of a to-do list with the “Put tennis rackets in bag” box unticked.

It was the only lapse in concentration in an otherwise dominant display from the youngster who is bidding to win her first French Open this year.

She was a finalist back in 2022 and is considered one of the favorites for this year’s title.

“Now that I think about it, it seems like that was the only way I was going to win the match,” Australia’s Gadecki joked after the defeat, referencing Gauff’s racket mishap.

Gauff is set to face Czech Tereza Valentová in the second round on Thursday.

