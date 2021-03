Idaho State Athletics

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho State women's soccer team opened up Big Sky conference play with a 2-0 loss to Northern Colorado.

Both of the Bears goals came in the first-half. Kaitlyn Meeder scored in the 8th minute and Lexi Pulley scored in the 17th minute.

Idaho State drops to 0-2-2 on the season. They will try and pick up their first win on Sunday against the Bears at Noon.