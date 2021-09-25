Skip to Content
Skyline bounces back in a big way with 33-0 victory over Bonneville

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - After a 1-3 start to the season in which the Skyline Grizzlies fell from the top-ranked team in Class 4A to unranked, Skyline bounced back with a 33-0 shutout victory against Bonneville. Right from the get-go Friday night, the Grizzlies took control of the contest.

After taking a 12-0 lead, Skyline added on late in the first half, driving down the field with a pair of fourth down conversions. The Grizzlies found the endzone on a Lachlan Haacke strike to Kenyon Sadiq.

On Skyline's first drive of the second half, the Grizzlies scored again on a rushing touchdown from Abrahn Silverio. Skyline added one more score in the 33-0 victory.

Skyline next travels to Madison next Friday while Bonneville heads south to Shelley.

Eric Moon

