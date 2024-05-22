Idaho Democratic Party Presidential Caucus set Thursday

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The early election cycle is not over just yet in Idaho. On Thursday, Democrats will hold a presidential caucus.

According to the Idahodems.org website, there are six candidates running. They are current President Joe Biden, Dean Phillips, Jason Palmer, Marianne Williamson, David Olscamp and Armando Perez-Serrato.

County caucuses will be held Thursday night from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

To find out where your caucus location is and what is need to participate, click HERE.