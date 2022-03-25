ISU Softball falls twice to Sacramento State to start Big Sky conference play

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Conference play and the home schedule did not begin as the Idaho State Bengals envisioned, as ISU dropped both games of a doubleheader to the Sacramento State Hornets Friday afternoon.

Game one featured excellent defense and pitching from both teams, but Idaho State could only muster two hits in a 3-0 shutout loss.

The Bengals did get on the scoreboard with four runs in game two, but ISU surrendered 11 runs in an 11-4 defeat, dropping both games of the twin billing.

Next up, ISU looks to avoid the weekend sweep Saturday afternoon back at Miller Ranch Stadium at 12:00 p.m.