Rigby and Shelley Baseball split Friday afternoon doubleheader 6-0 and 6-5

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) - The Rigby Trojans and Shelley Russets both came into Friday in need of wins, and both teams scored a victory in a doubleheader.

Rigby got in the win column first with a 6-0 shutout victory. The Trojans scored a pair of runs in the first inning, and added a few more runs to the lead for the win.

But Shelley bounced back in a much closer game two, as the Russets picked up a one-run victory 6-5 over the Trojans.

Next up, Shelley travels to Hillcrest for a Tuesday doubleheader beginning at 4:00 p.m. while Rigby heads south to face Highland in a Wednesday doubleheader beginning at 3:30 p.m.