Boise State throttles Colorado State 49-10 in a scary good performance on Halloween Weekend

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - The Boise State Broncos dominated the Colorado State Rams Saturday night 49-10 to stay perfect in Mountain West play and become bowl eligible for the 25th straight season.

It was Boise State QB Taylor Green's best game so far this season, as he threw for 305 yards and two touchdowns to help the Broncos improve to 5-0 in conference play.

George Holani was also fantastic, rushing for 108 yards and three scores, including the first two TDs of the game to give Boise State a double-digit lead it would not surrender.

Next up, the Broncos take on BYU in their final non-conference battle of the season. The two rivals meet while trending in opposite directions, with Boise State on a four-game win streak and BYU on a four-game losing streak.