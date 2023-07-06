Skip to Content
BYU picked to finish 11th in Big 12 football preseason poll

Eric Moon KIFI
By
today at 4:36 PM
Published 4:40 PM

PROVO, Utah (KIFI) - Following an 8-5 season last year, the BYU Cougars, coming into their first season in the Big 12 conference, are picked to finish 11th out of 14 teams this fall.

Among the four new schools in the conference, BYU ranks second in the poll behind UCF (8th) and ahead of Houston (12th) and Cincinnati (13th).

It's the first and only season featuring 14 teams within the conference because Texas and Oklahoma are leaving the Big 12 in 2024.

With 41 first-place votes, the Longhorns are picked to win the conference, followed by the defending Big 12 champion Kansas State Wildcats in second.

BYU's season opener is Sep. 2 vs. Sam Houston State and it's first Big 12 game is Sep. 23 at Kansas.

Eric Moon

