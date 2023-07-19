Skip to Content
Five Boise State football players will visit Idaho Falls Monday night

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Five players on the Boise State Broncos football squad are set to visit Idaho Falls Monday night in an event at Ravsten Stadium.

Boise State announced the event on its Twitter page Wednesday afternoon.

CB Markel Reed, DE Demitri Washington, OL Garrett Curran, OL Cade Beresford, and DT Michael Callahan are the players making the trip east next week.

Monday night's event at Ravsten Stadium runs from 5-7 p.m. MT.

