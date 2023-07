IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Five Boise State football players made the trek east to Idaho Falls Monday to visit with East Idaho Bronco fans.

Markel Reed, Garrett Curran, Cade Beresford, Demitri Washington, and Mike Callahan all traveled east to interact with Boise State fans, including some future Broncos at Ravsten Stadium.

Boise State also continues to prepare for the upcoming 2023 season, which begins Sep. 2 at Washington.