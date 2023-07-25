Skip to Content
Grays win eighth straight game, a 7-0 victory over the Cutthroats

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Another game, another victory for the Gate City Grays. They shut out the Idaho Cutthroats 7-0 Tuesday night to win their eighth straight contest.

Gate City continues to play its best baseball at the right time, as the Grays are also now 9-1 in the month of July.

Payton Howe's RBI single in the second inning got the bats going for the early advantage, and Gate City ran away with the victory from there.

Next up, the Grays face off with the Hyrum Hornets Monday night at Halliwell Park with first pitch at 7:30.

