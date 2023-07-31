Boise State football gears up for fall camp, which begins Wednesday

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - The Boise State Broncos enter the 2023 season as the favorites to win the Mountain West conference, and the work to get to that point ramps up this week with the start of fall camp.

Practices begin Wednesday, exactly one month prior to Boise State's season opener at Washington Sep. 2 at 1:30 p.m. on Local News 8.

The Broncos look to win a conference title this season after falling short in the Mountain West championship game against Fresno State in 2022.