Skip to Content
Local Sports

Boise State football gears up for fall camp, which begins Wednesday

By
today at 9:51 PM
Published 9:54 PM

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - The Boise State Broncos enter the 2023 season as the favorites to win the Mountain West conference, and the work to get to that point ramps up this week with the start of fall camp.

Practices begin Wednesday, exactly one month prior to Boise State's season opener at Washington Sep. 2 at 1:30 p.m. on Local News 8.

The Broncos look to win a conference title this season after falling short in the Mountain West championship game against Fresno State in 2022.

Article Topic Follows: Local Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Eric Moon

Eric is the Sports Line director.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content