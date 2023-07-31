Grays cap regular season on nine-game win streak with 12-5 victory over the Hornets

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Gate City Grays enter the playoffs as perhaps the hottest team in the Northern Utah League following their ninth straight victory Monday, a 12-5 win over the Hyrum Hornets.

Payson Mills kept Hyrum off the scoreboard with four strikeouts in the first two innings. Then, Mario Landeros' solo home run and Thomas Anderson's RBI single put Gate City in front 2-0.

Following the Hornets' five unanswered runs, though, the Grays went on a streak of their own, scoring 10 unanswered to take the lead for good.

Next up, the Grays get ready for the Northern Utah League playoffs, which begin later this week.