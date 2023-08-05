Burley’s Gatlin Bair, the top football recruit in Idaho, commits to Boise State for 2024
BURLEY, Idaho (KIFI) - In an exclusive announcement on Preediction All Access Saturday, Burley wide receiver Gatlin Bair revealed his commitment to Boise State after his senior season this year.
Bair is the top-ranked recruit in Idaho for the class of 2024, and the Burley Bobcat will stay in the Gem State when he moves on to play college football.
Gatlin is a four-star recruit and expected to play a huge role on Burley's football team once again this season.