Skip to Content
Local Sports

Burley’s Gatlin Bair, the top football recruit in Idaho, commits to Boise State for 2024

By
August 5, 2023 9:56 PM
Published 9:58 PM

BURLEY, Idaho (KIFI) - In an exclusive announcement on Preediction All Access Saturday, Burley wide receiver Gatlin Bair revealed his commitment to Boise State after his senior season this year.

Bair is the top-ranked recruit in Idaho for the class of 2024, and the Burley Bobcat will stay in the Gem State when he moves on to play college football.

Gatlin is a four-star recruit and expected to play a huge role on Burley's football team once again this season.

Article Topic Follows: Local Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Eric Moon

Eric is the Sports Line director.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content