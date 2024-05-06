Miller Ranch Stadium gets upgrades just in time to host the Big Sky Softball Tournament

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The center of the Big Sky Conference is Pocatello this week. That's where a Big Sky Championship will be won this year, and Miller Ranch Stadium has some upgrades just in time for the tournament.

The $600,000 renovations include what Idaho State calls "fan-centric" upgrades, and the most notable addition is a video board funded by ICCU in right field, the first video board of its kind in Big Sky softball.

Idaho State Athletic Director Pauline Thiros believes it's a great step forward for the program.

"More improvements to Miller Ranch are slated for the near future," Thiros said. "And the team is benefitting steadily from the investment in this venue."

A new cement backstop and wind screens on the outfield fence add more Bengal branding to the stadium, and the press box has been renovated as well.

Idaho State Softball Head Coach Andrew Rich is grateful for the upgrades.

"This is a great thing for our student-athletes and fans alike, as well as recruits that come to campus in the future," Rich said.

Idaho State is the two seed in this year's tournament, and the Bengals first game is Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. against either Sacramento State or Montana.