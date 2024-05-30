Sugar-Salem Baseball raises first state championship banner in school history

SUGAR CITY, Idaho (KIFI) - Among the waves of banners hanging in the Sugar-Salem High School Gym, none of them were baseball banners, until this week. The Sugar-Salem Baseball team raised its first state title banner Wednesday.

Their 3A state championship, of course, is the Diggers' first in school history, capping off a magical season for the program.

After starting the season 4-4, Sugar-Salem rattled off 17 straight wins, taking the Diggers all the way to the championship game, and ultimately, the title.