

Wirestock Creators // Shutterstock

High scores: Replaying the 10 most popular arcade games

Board of an Atari’s Space Invaders arcade game machine.

Be it quarters or pounds or yen, countless coins have been spent trying to stop aliens invading or hitting a finishing move at the expense of an opponent. If you’re unsure what this all means, you’ve probably never visited a gaming arcade.

What used to be seen as just a hobby then became something a whole lot crazier. With loose change becoming millions spent per year on the best arcade games ever made, the industry would soon undergo a rapid transformation.

That transformation now sees the video game industry worth nearly $28 billion as of 2024, all starting with the humble arcade game. Whether it’s Space Invaders or a classic slot machine game, OLBG has delved into some of the most popular and best-selling over the past 40 plus years.

Space Invaders (Taito)

Cabinets Sold : 360,000

: 360,000 Revenue by 1982 : $2.7 billion

: $2.7 billion Inflation Adjusted for 2024: $8.8 billion

Released in 1978, “Space Invaders” became one of the most influential games, kickstarting the Golden Age of Arcade Gaming. Players control a laser cannon, shooting rows of descending alien invaders before they reach the bottom of the screen.

Although viewed as simplistic graphics in this day and age, back then, the future had arrived and increasing difficulty created an addictive challenge. This was one of the first games to introduce the concept of high scores, driving competitive play in arcades.

At its peak, it was so popular that it caused a coin shortage in Japan. By generating more revenue than even the most popular movies of its time, “Space Invaders” set a benchmark for arcade gaming success

Pac-Man (Namco)

Cabinets Sold : 400,000

: 400,000 Revenue by 1990 : $3.5 billion

: $3.5 billion Inflation Adjusted for 2024: $8.4 billion

“Pac-Man,” released in 1980, is arguably the most iconic arcade game ever made. It introduced players to the maze-chase genre, where they control Pac-Man through a maze filled with pellets while avoiding four colourful ghosts.

With each level completed, the speed and difficulty increased, keeping players engaged. The simple, yet addictive gameplay, charming character design, and iconic “wakka wakka” sound effects made it an instant classic.

Beyond the arcade, “Pac-Man” became a pop culture phenomenon, appearing in merchandise, TV shows, and music. Its influence on game design, character branding, and marketing solidified “Pac-Man”‘s status as the top-selling arcade game of all time​

Street Fighter II/Champion Edition (Capcom)

Cabinets Sold : 200,000 (combined)

: 200,000 (combined) Revenue by 1995 : Estimated $2.3 billion

: Estimated $2.3 billion Inflation Adjusted for 2024: $4.75 billion

“Street Fighter II,” released in 1991, revolutionised the fighting game genre. Players could choose from a diverse set of characters such as Ken or Ryu, each with unique fighting styles, moves, and special attacks.

Its competitive, player-versus-player mode made it a staple in arcades, creating communities of gamers. The subsequent “Champion Edition” allowed players to fight as boss characters such as Vega or Balrog, and introduced new match options, further enhancing its appeal.

The game’s intricate combo system and strategic depth laid the foundation for modern fighting games. Selling over 200,000 cabinets worldwide, “Street Fighter II” established Capcom as a major player in the arcade industry and this is thanks to the likes of Guile and Chun Li.

Ms. Pac-Man (Bally Midway)

Cabinets Sold : 125,000

: 125,000 Revenue by 1987 : $1.2 billion

: $1.2 billion Inflation Adjusted for 2024: $3.3 billion

Debuting in 1981, “Ms. Pac-Man” built on the original Pac-Man’s success with enhanced gameplay. It introduced multiple maze designs, moving fruit, and smarter ghost AI, making the game more challenging and engaging.

Ms. Pac-Man, with her signature bow, was one of the earliest video game heroines, attracting a more diverse audience, including female players. The random ghost movements prevented repetitive patterns, adding to its allure when it comes to playing time and time again.

Despite being an unofficial sequel initially, it became a massive hit, selling 125,000 units and proving that innovative tweaks could enhance an already successful formula.

NBA Jam (Midway)

Cabinets Sold : 20,000

: 20,000 Revenue by 1994 : $1.1 billion

: $1.1 billion Inflation Adjusted for 2024: $2.3 billion

Released in 1993, “NBA Jam” was a pioneer in sports arcade games, delivering an exciting, over-the-top two-on-two basketball experience. The game featured real NBA teams and player licenses, which was a novelty for the time,

This, combined with exaggerated gameplay elements like high-flying dunks, and iconic catchphrases such as “He’s on fire!” meant it was a hit straight from its launch. Its fast-paced, action-packed style attracted basketball fans and casual gamers alike, making it immensely popular in the early 90s.

Notably, it introduced hidden characters and Easter eggs, creating an added layer of fun. NBA Jam sold 20,000 cabinets and became a cultural phenomenon with buttons being bashed in arcades all over the world. Not only was it a phenomenon, but it also influenced future sporting games.​

Defender (Williams)

Cabinets Sold : 60,000

: 60,000 Revenue by 1993 : $1 billion

: $1 billion Inflation Adjusted for 2024: $2.1 billion

“Defender,” released in 1981, stands out as one of the most challenging and complex arcade games of its time. Players control a spaceship, defending humanoids from waves of alien invaders.

With fast-paced action, a multitude of enemies, and numerous control buttons, it required quick reflexes and strategic thinking and due to this, It remains a landmark in arcade history for its early innovation.

The horizontal-scrolling format was groundbreaking, giving players a large playing field to explore. Defender’s intensity and demanding gameplay made it a hit, selling 60,000 cabinets and influencing future shooting games.

Asteroids (Atari)

Cabinets Sold : 100,000

: 100,000 Revenue by 1991 : $800 million

: $800 million Inflation Adjusted for 2024: $1.8 billion

Released in 1979, “Asteroids” was one of Atari’s most successful arcade games. Its unique vector graphics gave it a distinct look, and players were challenged to navigate a spaceship, destroying asteroids and enemy UFOs.

The game’s mechanics, like inertia and a hyperspace jump feature, added depth and strategy. It was praised for its addictive gameplay, with each level increasing in difficulty. With 100,000 units sold, “Asteroids” became a benchmark for space shooters and influenced countless games that followed​

Mortal Kombat (Midway)

Cabinets Sold : 24,000

: 24,000 Revenue by 2002 : $570 million

: $570 million Inflation Adjusted for 2024: $949 million

“Mortal Kombat,” released in 1992, shook the arcade world with its realistic digitized graphics, violent gameplay, and iconic fatalities. The unique cast of characters, each with special moves, captivated players, and the competitive, one-on-one fighting style made it a fan favorite.

However, the game would spark controversy for its violent content, leading to the establishment of video game rating systems. Selling 24,000 cabinets, “Mortal Kombat” became a cornerstone of the fighting game genre and led to a long-running franchise​ on a wide range of consoles.

Pole Position (Namco)

Cabinets Sold : 24,550

: 24,550 Revenue by 1988 : $60.9 million

: $60.9 million Inflation Adjusted for 2024: $162 million

“Pole Position,” released in 1982, was a groundbreaking racing game that introduced realistic driving controls and mechanics. As one of the first games to use a steering wheel, pedal, and gearshift, it offered a genuine driving experience, and the use of a qualifying lap added depth to the gameplay.

With over 24,550 units sold, it became a trendsetter for future racing games. Although it is far removed from the likes of “Gran Turismo” in present times, it was first on the grid for driving games in the 1980s.

Missile Command (Atari)

Cabinets Sold : 20,000

: 20,000 Revenue by 1991 : $36.8 million

: $36.8 million Inflation Adjusted for 2024: $85 million

Launched in 1980, “Missile Command” tapped into the Cold War anxieties of the time, tasking players with defending cities from incoming ballistic missiles. With limited ammunition, players had to prioritise threats, making it a tense and strategic game.

Its unique gameplay and theme resonated with players, making it a staple in arcades. Despite its simple graphics, “Missile Command” was immersive and engaging, and it remains a classic that has spawned a whole genre of war games such as “Command and Conquer” and “Call of Duty.”

With the cost of visiting the arcades ever changing, playing games isn’t necessarily the cheap day out it used to be, unless you manage to secure some free spins; however, looking back at all the best-selling games evokes a sense of nostalgia and highlights just how big the gaming industry is.

This story was produced by OLBG and reviewed and distributed by Stacker Media.