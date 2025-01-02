Artie Medvedev // Shutterstock

Music fests and tours and concerts in 2025: What’s lined up

Thanks to a rather lukewarm live music season in 2024, the music fest and concert scene is ready to come back to life in 2025. What does the year hold in store, and will 2025 be the comeback year for live music? Way.com looks at what went wrong in 2024 and why it could go right in 2025.

2024 is apparently the year the music (festival) died. Why? Think cancellations, and not just here in the U.S., but worldwide. South California’s Desert Daze, Virginia’s Blue Ridge Rock Festival, and the latest casualty, Besame Mucho LA, are just a few of them. Lollapalooza Paris and the Sideways Festival in Helsinki were also canceled. Coming back to America, some of the bigger festivals of the year saw lower turnouts. Burning Man did not sell out for the first time in over ten years. Coachella, the largest annual music festival in North America, saw a drop of about 15% in ticket sales this year compared to last year. Jennifer Lopez canceled her tour due to disappointing ticket sales. Justin Beiber, Adele, Madonna, and The Foo Fighters also canceled their tours partially or wholly for various reasons.

But all was not doom and gloom in the music scene. Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, the behemoth that it was, continued its triumphant journey with a record $2 billion in ticket sales. Will 2025 also be a bleak year for music festivals and concerts? Or will it end the festival recession? Here’s a month-wise breakup of all the major music festivals 2025 has in store.

Top Music Festivals to Watch for in 2025

January 2025

Out of the Blue Festival

Dates: January 4–7, 2025

Location: Moon Palace Resort, Riviera Cancún, Mexico

Lineup Highlights: Noah Kahan, The Lumineers, Mt. Joy, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Lake Street Drive

Details: OutOfTheBlueFestival.com

February 2025

Innings Festival

Dates: February 21–22, 2025

Location: Tempe, Arizona

Lineup Highlights: Fall Out Boy, The Killers, Incubus, The Black Keys, Beck

Details: InningsFestival.com

Extra Innings Festival

Dates: February 28–March 1, 2025

Location: Tempe, Arizona

Lineup Highlights: Kacey Musgraves, Kings of Leon, The Lumineers, Megan Moroney

Details: InningsFestival.com/Extra

March 2025

Rolling Loud California

Dates: March 14–17, 2025

Location: Inglewood, California

Lineup Highlights: Metro Boomin, Future, Post Malone, Nicki Minaj

Details: Cali.RollingLoud.com

5850 Festival

Dates: March 20–27, 2025

Location: Ketchum, Idaho

Lineup Highlights: Sugar Ray, Brandi Cyrus, Tracy Byrd

Details: 5850Fest.com

Treefort Music Festival

Dates: March 26–30, 2025

Location: Boise, Idaho

Lineup Highlights: Sofi Tukker, Shakey Graves, Bright Eyes

Details: TreefortMusicFest.com

Ultra Music Festival

Dates: March 28–30, 2025

Location: Miami, Florida

Lineup Highlights: Afrojack, Alesso, Zedd, Tiesto, Deadmau5

Details: UltraMusicFestival.com

April 2025

Tecate P’al Norte

Dates: April 4–6, 2025

Location: Monterrey, Mexico

Lineup Highlights: Green Day, Justin Timberlake, Olivia Rodrigo, Kings of Leon

Details: TecatePalNorte.com

Two Step Inn Festival

Dates: April 5–6, 2025

Location: Georgetown, Texas

Lineup Highlights: Alan Jackson, Sturgill Simpson, Lynyrd Skynyrd

Details: TwoStepInn.com

Coachella

Dates: April 11–13, 2025 & April 18–20, 2025

Location: Indio, California

Lineup Highlights: Post Malone, Green Day, Lady Gaga, Megan Thee Stallion

Details: Coachella.com

Bluebird Music Festival

Dates: April 18–20, 2025

Location: Boulder, Colorado

Lineup Highlights: Watchhouse, Bruce Hornsby, The Tallest Man on Earth

Details: BlueBirdMusicFestival.org

Stagecoach Festival

Dates: April 25–27, 2025

Location: Indio, California

Lineup Highlights: Zach Bryan, Jelly Roll, Luke Combs

Details: StageCoachFestival.com

May 2025

Sand In My Boots Festival

Dates: May 16–18, 2025

Location: Gulf Shores, Alabama

Lineup Highlights: Morgan Wallen, Post Malone, Diplo, Wiz Khalifa

Details: SandinMyBootsFest.com

Cruel World Festival

Dates: May 17, 2025

Location: Pasadena, California

Lineup Highlights: New Order, Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds, Garbage, DEVO

Details: CruelWorldFest.com

October 2025

When We Were Young Fest

Dates: Oct. 18, 2025

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Lineup Highlights: Panic! at the Disco, Blink-182, Weezer, Avril Lavigne

Details: WhenWeWereYoungFestival.com

There were complaints about the lack of A-list musicians at the 2024 music festivals. Looking at the star-studded lineups in store for 2025, this is less likely to be a reason for low attendance numbers. Now, all the organizers need to do is find the sweet spot when it comes to ticket prices, and there will probably be a turnout that rivals those in the past.

Here’s a look at all the concerts and tours announced for 2025—there are some big names in there.

Top Tours to Watch for in 2025

Metallica – M72 2025 World Tour

Dates: April 12–June 29 | USA, Canada

Details: Metallica.com

James Hetfield and his band of merry men take over North America, joined by Pantera, Suicidal Tendencies, Limp Bizkit, and Ice Nine Kills.

Bright Eyes – 2025 North America Tour

Dates: January 16–April 26 | USA

Details: ThisIsBrightEyes.com

Expect to hear all their hits along with tracks from their new album Five Dice, All Threes.

AC/DC Power Up Tour

Dates: April 10– May | USA

Details: ACDC.com

Back after a long gap of nine years, metal legends AC/DC will bring the Power Up Tour to American stages in 2025.

System of a Down Tour (with Avenged Sevenfold, Korn & Deftones)

Dates: August 28–September 3 | USA

Details: SystemOfADown.com

It’s not exactly part of a tour, but System of a Down will hold stadium concerts in 2025 with Deftones, Korn, and Avenged Sevenfold. The shows will take place in East Rutherford, Chicago, and Toronto.

Gracie Abrams The Secret of Us Deluxe Tour

Dates: July 24–August 26 | USA

Details: GracieAbrams.com

Following her success opening for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Gracie Abrams announced her own tour, with the North American leg starting in July.

Oasis – Live ’25 Tour

Dates: August 28-27 | USA, Canada

Details: OasisNet.com

After more than ten years, the iconic Britpop band is reuniting for live shows in the U.S. They will perform at Soldier Field in Chicago Aug. 28 and then at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, Aug. 31 and Sept. 1. In September, the concerts will move to the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, for two days on Sept. 6 and 7.

Dua Lipa – Radical Optimism Tour

Dates: Sept. 1–Oct. 16 | USA, Canada

Details: DuaLipa.com

Dua Lipa’s tour, which kicked off in Singapore, will wend its way to the U.S. on its final leg. Fans can expect new material from her third studio album alongside fan favorites.

Kendrick Lamar & SZA – Grand National Tour

Dates: April 19–June 10 | USA, Canada

Details: GrandNationalTour.com

Jonas Brothers – 20th Anniversary Tour

Dates: To be announced

Details: JonasBrothers.com

The Jonas Brothers are celebrating their 20th anniversary how else but with an anniversary tour. Fans can expect a walk down memory lane with all their favorite Jonas Brothers songs.

Linkin Park – From Zero World Tour

Dates: April 26–Sept. 24 | USA, Canada

Details: LinkinPark.com

This tour is HUGE and spans many continents. But what matters is that they will be performing extensively across North America. This is their first tour without the late Chester Bennington. New member Emily Armstrong joins band founder Mike Shinoda as a lead singer.

The Eagles – Long Goodbye Final Tour

Dates: Jan. 18–April 12 | USA, Canada

Details: Eagles.com

Continuing their farewell run, the Eagles will perform extensively in the U.S., including residencies at the Sphere in Las Vegas. Expect classics like Hotel California and Take It Easy.

Rascal Flatts – Life is a Highway Tour

Dates: Feb. 13–June 19 | USA, Canada

Details: RascalFlatts.com

Rascal Flatts will go on the 2025 Life Is a Highway Tour to celebrate their 25th anniversary. They announced this tour almost five years after calling off their farewell tour because of the pandemic.

After a lackluster 2024, 2025 will hopefully reenergize the live music scene with a bang. From groundbreaking festivals to epic tours, the stage is set for a whole year of unforgettable musical experiences.

The music is back, and it’s bigger, bolder, and ready to make up for lost time.

This story was produced by Way.com and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.