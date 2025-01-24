Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

Minneapolis is the top city for renters to watch in 2025 amid Midwest–West battle for popularity

For many, 2024 has been a year of transformations—driven by shifting job markets, lifestyle changes, and emerging trends in urban development. As these changes unfold, 2025 is poised to be an exciting year for rental activity. But, which urban areas are set to become hotspots for new residents, thriving businesses, and fresh opportunities?

To find out, RentCafe.com took a closer look at its online engagement rates for the most dynamic cities of 2024. Specifically, after analyzing the most popular rental markets each month during the past year, here is a comprehensive view of the last 12 months to get a sense of what’s ahead.

Minneapolis is renters’ top city to watch in 2025 after attracting considerable rental interest throughout 2024.

Atlanta claims the silver medal, followed by Overland Park, KS, in third place.

The Midwest and West are neck and neck when it comes to the top region to keep an eye on in 2025.

After a strong performance in 2024, Minneapolis takes the top position as the city to watch in 2025, solidifying its reputation as a rental activity hotspot. Notably, it secured the #1 spot seven times throughout the past 12 months. Next is Atlanta, the leading location in RentCafe.com’s previous annual rental activity report and a city that continued to capture renters’ attention throughout the year.

Claiming third place, Overland Park, KS, saw a significant rise, fueled by its growing popularity among those seeking suburban living. Meanwhile, Cleveland follows in fourth place, maintaining its momentum thanks to steady renter interest, while Washington, D.C. rounds out the top five by showcasing enduring appeal despite a slight dip in online engagement.

A closer look at regional trends during the past 12 months highlights the Midwest and West as the top regions renters should keep their eyes on in 2025. That’s because each claims 10 spots in this annual report. For example, Minneapolis; Overland Park, KS; Cleveland; Detroit; and Cincinnati showcase the Midwest’s appeal, driven by affordability and growing urban amenities. Similarly, the West has its own standout entries, like Santa Rosa, CA, which ranks sixth for offering a mix of scenic charm and urban convenience. In fact, many California cities have risen considerably in our ranking since last year.

At the same time, the South continues to draw substantial renter interest with Atlanta securing the second spot on the rental activity list and Washington, D.C. holding out at #5.

Meanwhile, the Northeast remains a steady presence, with Philadelphia in eighth place and Queens, NY at #28—its only locations in this annual top 30 of the most in-demand cities for renters.





Minneapolis is the Top City for Renters to Watch in 2025

1. Minneapolis

After seven months occupying the coveted top spot, Minneapolis earned its place as the #1 renter hotspot to watch in 2025. The city experienced a notable 36% increase in page views on RentCafe.com compared to 2023, signaling growing interest among prospective renters. While renters favorited 13% fewer listings than in 2023, the city still witnessed an 8% rise in saved searches, reflecting a consistent demand for housing.

This surge in online search activity contributed to a 16% drop in apartment availability, further cementing its popularity as a sought-after rental market. Here, Minneapolis’s unique blend of urban amenities, affordability, and high quality of life continues to attract renters, ensuring its status as the leading city on this list.

2. Atlanta

Atlanta—2024’s top city to watch—ranks second for 2025 as it continues to draw attention, even amid a slight cooling in certain renter behaviors. For instance, the city saw a 29% decline in page views compared to 2023 and a 59% drop in saved searches. Plus, renters favorited 48% fewer listings in the last 12 months compared to one year prior.

Even so, the number of apartments available for rent in the city remained steady, highlighting Atlanta’s enduring appeal to renters. In fact, the city has maintained its position among the top three cities for nine months this past year. Known for its booming job market and rich cultural scene, Atlanta continues to stand out as a desirable destination for many renters, securing its place near the top of these rankings.

3. Overland Park, KS

Claiming third place, Overland Park emerges as a rising star in 2025’s rental market. That’s because page views surged by an impressive 48%, while saved searches saw a 6% uptick—both signs of growing interest from prospective renters.

While renters favorited 6% fewer listings in 2024 versus 2023, the city marked a 2% increase in apartment availability. This shows that renters take more time to weigh their options before signing a lease in this sought-after suburb. Overland Park’s reputation for excellent schools, family-friendly amenities, and high quality of life has propelled it into the spotlight, making it a top contender for renter interest from individuals in Kansas City, MO, and Chicago.

4. Cleveland

Coming in fourth, Cleveland experienced a solid 26% increase in page views, underscoring its growing appeal. Plus, renters favorited 7% more listings. And, although saved searches decreased by 28% in 2024 versus 2023, the city’s 18% drop in apartment availability highlights the rising demand for rental properties.

Cleveland’s affordability (cost of living is 9% lower than the national average), combined with its revitalized downtown and expanding cultural scene, makes it a compelling choice for renters seeking budget-friendly urban living.

5. Washington, D.C.

Next is Washington, D.C., which ranks fifth among the nation’s most sought-after rental destinations. The nation’s capital continues to draw apartment-seekers with its abundant career opportunities; rich historical character; and eclectic neighborhoods. Although page views for D.C. listings on RentCafe.com dropped by 3%, favorited properties decreased by 24%, and saved searches declined by 40%, the city continues to attract a high volume of online apartment searches.

This is highlighted by an 8% reduction in apartment availability, pointing to high rental activity. These factors combine to cement its reputation as a vibrant and compelling place to live.

6. Santa Rosa, CA

In sixth place, Santa Rosa experienced a remarkable, 55% increase in page views along with a spectacular, 144-position jump into the top 10, signaling a surge of interest in this scenic California city. With its breathtaking natural surroundings, rich culture, and proximity to the Bay Area, the city is a perfect fit for renters seeking a harmonious blend of outdoor beauty and urban accessibility.

While renters favorited 28% fewer listings in 2024 than 2023, the city’s rental landscape reflected significant demand. To that end, apartment availability decreased by 35%, underscoring the high interest from renters in San Francisco and San Jose, CA.

7. Detroit

Detroit’s ongoing renaissance—fueled by revitalized neighborhoods, a flourishing arts and culture scene, and a strong sense of community—helped it secure the seventh spot among the nation’s top cities to watch in 2025.

In fact, Motor City’s listings saw a 49% surge in page views in 2024 compared to the year before, which shows that apartment seekers are looking to be part of Detroit’s transformation. In fact, the city has landed in the top five most sought-after places seven times in 2024. Although renters favorited 20% fewer listings and saved searches dropped by 11%, the city saw a 23% drop in apartment availability—a clear indicator of increasing rental activity from both locals as well as those in New York City and Atlanta.

8. Philadelphia

Apartment availability in Philadelphia dropped by 9% this past year, reflecting continued demand despite a 21% decline in favorited listings and a 16% decrease in saved searches. As a result, the city ranked eighth among the nation’s top cities to watch in 2025, showcasing the resilience of its rental market, evidenced by a 42% increase in page views.

Known for its rich historical heritage, appealing food culture, and relatively affordable housing compared to other East Coast cities, Philadelphia remains a dependable choice for renters seeking a blend of urban living and historic charm.

9. Chicago

Renowned for its dynamic cultural scene, thriving business environment, and world-class educational institutions, Chicago secured ninth place among the nation’s rental markets to watch in 2025. Although it experienced a modest 7% increase in page views, the city nevertheless managed to attract a diverse range of renters from New York City, Dallas, and Los Angeles, solidifying its status as a sought-after urban destination.

That said, renters favorited 28% fewer listings, as saved searches declined by 33% in 2024 versus 2023. Despite these shifts, apartment availability fell by 9%, which demonstrates sustained interest in the city’s rental market.

10. Cincinnati

Cincinnati rounds out the top 10 most sought-after rental markets of the last 12 months, despite a 19% decline in page views, a 47% drop in favorited listings, and a 54% decrease in saved searches. However, available listings dropped by 5%, reflecting steady demand in the rental market.

Thanks to its cost of living that’s 3% below the national average—along with its historical charm and expanding tech industry—Cincinnati continues to offer renters a good mix of value and urban amenities, making it a reliable choice for renters from various cities such as Columbus, OH, or Atlanta seeking a high quality of life at an accessible price.

Midwest, and West Are Neck and Neck for Top Region to Keep an Eye on in 2025

The Midwest and the West emerged as the most sought-after regions by renters in 2025 after each claimed 10 spots in the annual top 30, outpacing the South with eight entries and the Northeast, which rounded out the list with two cities.

Midwest and West Dominate Searches

In the Midwest, Minneapolis takes the crown as the most sought-after city in the U.S. in 2024, leading the regional rankings, as well. It’s followed by Overland Park, KS (#3), which has made an appearance among the nation’s top three cities five times this past year. Cleveland follows at #4 and Detroit at #7, with Chicago and Cincinnati at #9 and #10, respectively. Other notable Midwest cities include Indianapolis (#15); Omaha, NE (#27); St. Paul, MN (#29); and Columbus, OH (#30).

Similarly, California cities saw more searches during the last year, with Santa Rosa, CA being the standout example as it managed to climb an impressive 144 spots to the top 10. Not to be outdone, Reno, NV, moved up to #12, while Sacramento, CA, climbed 38 spots to rank 16th. Tacoma, WA, also stands out at #18. Other top Western cities include Portland, OR (#19); Spokane, WA (#21); North Las Vegas, NV (#22); and Los Angeles (#23). Meanwhile, San Jose, CA, and Colorado Springs, CO, complete the region’s list at #25 and #28, respectively, nationwide.

Southern Charm Wins Over Renters Looking for Warmer Weather

Southern cities captured a significant share of renter attention in 2024 with eight locations in the region earning spots on RentCafe.com’s list of the top 30 most in-demand rental markets of the last 12 months.

Leading the way is Atlanta, a standout Southern city that maintained a strong presence throughout the year to ultimately claim the second spot. Washington, D.C. followed at #5, thanks to a decrease in apartment availability, which solidified its position as an appealing destination. Next, Louisville, KY, ranked 11th after experiencing a meteoric rise and jumping 104 positions due to a 17% increase in page views and a 20% decrease in availability compared to the previous year.

Further south, Orlando, FL, held the 13th spot nationally. Despite an eight-spot drop, a 15% decrease in available rental listings proved that the city has an enduring appeal. Other notable Southern cities in the top 30 include Richmond, VA (#14); Winston-Salem, NC (#17); Tulsa, OK (#20); and Knoxville, TN (#24). Among these, Winston-Salem stood out with a remarkable 30% drop in available listings, which helped the city jump 52 positions in the list.

In the Northeast, renters gravitated toward two major urban spots—Philadelphia, PA, (#8) and Queens, NY (#26). Philadelphia experienced significant demand among renters, as evidenced by a 42% increase in page views in 2024 compared to the previous year. Meanwhile, Queens saw high engagement rates from renters, as well, with a 22% rise in page views, which helped it secure a place in the ranking.

Methodology

To compile this report, the research team analyzed RentCafe.com’s rental listing data across the 150 largest cities by population in the contiguous U.S. and with a relevant listing inventory sample. The regions are defined according to the Census Bureau.

The cities were ranked based on a city-level rental activity score. Full points were awarded to the most desirable city for a particular metric, while the zero-point level was set slightly below the worst city’s value. Cities that lacked sufficient information regarding specific metrics were awarded zero points.

Beginning in August 2024, the city that obtained the highest total score was awarded 100 points and all total scores of the following cities were adjusted accordingly.

To calculate each city’s score, RentCafe.com ranked them according to four metrics and their averages for all of 2024 versus 2023.

1. Availability Rate (Maximum score: 40 points)

The availability rate score was calculated by the average of the monthly availability rates (dividing the total vacant units at the city level for the most recent month by the total units) in 2024 and a year-over-year comparison of the same. The lowest rate received maximum points.

2. Page Views (Maximum score: 30 points)

The page views score was calculated by the average of monthly page views (the total number of monthly page views at the city level for the most current month divided by the total renter population in the city) in 2024 and a year-over-year comparison of the raw values. Page views are defined as a unique user interaction on a specific page in a 30-minute window.

3. Favorites (Maximum score: 15 points)

The favorites score was calculated by the average of monthly favorites (the total monthly rental listings added to favorites at the city level for the most current month divided by the total renter population in the city) in 2024 and a year-over-year comparison of the raw values. A favorite is defined as a rental listing saved to favorites by a website visitor.

4. Saved Searches (Maximum score: 15 points)

The saved searches score was calculated by the average of monthly saved searches (the total number of monthly saved searches at the city level for the most current month divided by the total renter population in the city) in 2024 and a year-over-year comparison of the raw values. A saved search is defined as a filtered/personalized apartment search saved by a website visitor.

This story was produced by RentCafe.com and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.