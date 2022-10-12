Skip to Content
Can you guess which US city this ‘Jeopardy!’ clue is about?


Canva

Can you guess which US city this ‘Jeopardy!’ clue is about?

Aerial view of Buffalo, New York

This was the first U.S. city to have an elevated train line … This city is home to the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade … The Disney World Resort opened in 1971 in this east coast city … In America’s nearly 250-year history, cities are one of the few parts of our society that have continued to grow, both in size and in number—and that makes for an almost endless amount of facts. Perfect for America’s most popular quiz show. Stacker compiled a list of “Jeopardy!” questions about U.S. cities using J! Archive.


Stacker

Clue #1

– Clue: In the 1850s this “New” Massachusetts city was the whaling capital of the world
– Category: U.S.A.
– Value: $400
– Date episode aired: September 22, 1993


LEONARDO DASILVA // Wikimedia Commons

Answer #1

– Answer: New Bedford


Stacker

Clue #2

– Clue: If you want to go to the Texas State Fair, head for this “big” city, not the state capital
– Category: AMERICANA
– Value: $1,000
– Date episode aired: February 13, 2008


Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

Answer #2

– Answer: Dallas


Stacker

Clue #3

– Clue: It’s the southernmost state capital
– Category: U.S. CITIES
– Value: DD: $1,000
– Date episode aired: December 21, 2004


Edmund Garman // Flickr

Answer #3

– Answer: Honolulu


Stacker

Clue #4

– Clue: This city on Lake Erie in Upstate New York was the last stop on the Underground Railroad in the 19th century
– Category: U.S. CITIES
– Value: $600
– Date episode aired: November 09, 2009


Stephen Zimmermann // Wikimedia Commons

Answer #4

– Answer: Buffalo


Stacker

Clue #5

– Clue: This state capital was named for the fourth president of the United States
– Category: U.S. PLACE NAMES
– Value: $400
– Date episode aired: June 01, 2017


Paul Brady Photography // Shutterstock

Answer #5

– Answer: Madison


Stacker

Clue #6

– Clue: Taking 40 years to build, the Mormon Temple was dedicated in this capital in 1893
– Category: STATE CAPITALS
– Value: $100
– Date episode aired: February 14, 1997


Skyguy414 // Wikicommons

Answer #6

– Answer: Salt Lake City


Stacker

Clue #7

– Clue: Rosa Parks helped make this city “The Birthplace of the Civil Rights Movement”
– Category: STATE CAPITALS
– Value: $800
– Date episode aired: January 09, 2006


Chris Pruitt // wikicommons

Answer #7

– Answer: Montgomery


Stacker

Clue #8

– Clue: The famous question “Will it play in” this Illinois city goes back to its Vaudeville days
– Category: MIDWESTERN CITIES
– Value: $1,000
– Date episode aired: June 29, 2004


Robert Lawton // Wikimedia

Answer #8

– Answer: Peoria


Stacker

Clue #9

– Clue: A seaport on Narragansett Bay
– Category: STATE CAPITAL FACTS
– Value: $1,000
– Date episode aired: April 25, 2018


spablab // Flickr

Answer #9

– Answer: Providence


Stacker

Clue #10

– Clue: In 1865 a Civil War battle took place in this “colorful” Texas city — a month after the war ended
– Category: DOUBLE-“L” WORDS
– Value: $800
– Date episode aired: May 23, 2003


Public Domain

Answer #10

– Answer: Brownsville


Stacker

Clue #11

– Clue: In 1781 Felipe de Neve had trouble recruiting settlers to found this city despite promising them TV gigs & a Bel Air house-sit
– Category: THE 18th CENTURY
– Value: $400
– Date episode aired: February 22, 2022


BDS2006 // Wikimedia

Answer #11

– Answer: Los Angeles


Stacker

Clue #12

– Clue: Daniel Burnham’s early 20th century plan for this city included Navy Pier
– Category: A JOURNEY OF YOUR PIERS
– Value: $600
– Date episode aired: June 06, 2018


Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

Answer #12

– Answer: Chicago


Stacker

Clue #13

– Clue: The 1,000-foot JPMorgan Chase Tower is the tallest building in this, Texas’ most populous city
– Category: U.S. BUILDINGS
– Value: $800
– Date episode aired: May 23, 2022


skeeze // Pixabay

Answer #13

– Answer: Houston


Stacker

Clue #14

– Clue: It succeeded Fort Whipple, Prescott, & Tucson as capital
– Category: STATE CAPITALS
– Value: $200
– Date episode aired: September 13, 1984


DPPed// Wikimedia

Answer #14

– Answer: Phoenix


Stacker

Clue #15

– Clue: In 1800 the U.S. capital was moved to Washington, D.C. from this city
– Category: HISTORY
– Value: $400
– Date episode aired: September 28, 2020


f11photo // Shutterstock

Answer #15

– Answer: Philadelphia


Stacker

Clue #16

– Clue: Fires raged for 3 days after this city’s 1906 earthquake
– Category: UP IN SMOKE
– Value: $300
– Date episode aired: May 01, 1998


en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

Answer #16

– Answer: San Francisco


Stacker

Clue #17

– Clue: This rainy city’s music festival is fittingly named Bumbershoot, a slang word for an umbrella
– Category: MUSIC FESTIVALS
– Value: $800
– Date episode aired: September 22, 2020


Public Domain

Answer #17

– Answer: Seattle


Stacker

Clue #18

– Clue: Things to do in this city include seeing its mint that opened in 1906 & taking in a game at Coors Field
– Category: THE NON-COASTAL U.S.
– Value: $200
– Date episode aired: September 29, 2021


f11photo // Shutterstock

Answer #18

– Answer: Denver


Stacker

Clue #19

– Clue: Cyrus Holliday helped found this city & became president of the railroad whose name included it
– Category: KANSAS
– Value: $400
– Date episode aired: February 15, 2005


America’s Power // Wikicommons

Answer #19

– Answer: Topeka


Stacker

Clue #20

– Clue: White granite from quarries near this New England capital was used in the Library of Congress
– Category: U.S. CITIES
– Value: $500
– Date episode aired: October 04, 1991


Smuttynoser // Wikimedia Commons

Answer #20

– Answer: Concord, New Hampshire


Stacker

Clue #21

– Clue: With about 100,000 people, this seat of Yellowstone County is Montana’s most populous city
– Category: PUT IT ON MY “BILL”
– Value: $600
– Date episode aired: January 12, 2015


Sara Goth // Wikicommons

Answer #21

– Answer: Billings


Stacker

Clue #22

– Clue: Middle Atlantic city that’s called “The Chemical Capital of the World”
– Category: TRADE CENTERS
– Value: $500
– Date episode aired: April 07, 1986


Tim Kiser // Wikimedia Commons

Answer #22

– Answer: Wilmington (Delaware)


Stacker

Clue #23

– Clue: This capital’s St. John’s Church was the site of Patrick Henry’s “Liberty or Death” oration
– Category: STATE CAPITALS
– Value: $600
– Date episode aired: January 27, 2021


Ron Cogswell//Wikicommons

Answer #23

– Answer: Richmond


Stacker

Clue #24

– Clue: Erupting several times in 1992, Mount Spurr has dumped ash on & remains a threat to this largest Alaska city
– Category: VOLCANO CITY USA
– Value: $800
– Date episode aired: June 11, 2021


Frank K. // Wikicommons

Answer #24

– Answer: Anchorage


Stacker

Clue #25

– Clue: Council Bluffs, Iowa lies across the Missouri from this Nebraska city & makes up part of its metro area
– Category: U.S. GEOGRAPHY
– Value: $800
– Date episode aired: April 10, 2015


JonClee86 // Wikicommons

Answer #25

– Answer: Omaha


Stacker

Clue #26

– Clue: April 22, 1889 is the birthdate of this “City”, capital of the Sooner State
– Category: WHAT KIND OF PLACE IS THIS?
– Value: $400
– Date episode aired: April 08, 2022


Wikimedia Commons

Answer #26

– Answer: Oklahoma City


Stacker

Clue #27

– Clue: During a layover at McCarran Airport in this city, you can do a little gambling right in the terminal
– Category: AIRPORTS
– Value: $400
– Date episode aired: November 16, 2021


randy andy // Shutterstock

Answer #27

– Answer: Las Vegas


Stacker

Clue #28

– Clue: In the War of 1812 British general Sir Isaac Brock struck from Canada to capture this not-yet-Motor City
– Category: THE BRITISH ARE COMING!
– Value: $400
– Date episode aired: May 16, 2012


PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

Answer #28

– Answer: Detroit


Stacker

Clue #29

– Clue: Beale Street in this city has historically served as a magnet for blues musicians
– Category: STREETS OF AMERICA
– Value: $1,000
– Date episode aired: December 28, 2021


Noel Pennington//Flickr

Answer #29

– Answer: Memphis


Stacker

Clue #30

– Clue: Often called “the birthplace of jazz”, it’s also the birthplace of Harry Connick Jr.
– Category: MUSIC CITIES, USA
– Value: $800
– Date episode aired: April 25, 2016


Pedro Szekely // flickr

Answer #30

– Answer: New Orleans


Stacker

Clue #31

– Clue: Named for a president & developed around a ford in the St. Johns river, it’s Florida’s most populous city
– Category: FLORIDA GEOGRAPHY
– Value: $600
– Date episode aired: November 13, 2014


Jonathan Zander // Wikicommons’

Answer #31

– Answer: Jacksonville

Stacker

