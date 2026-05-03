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East Idaho Cinco De Mayo celebration brings community together in Idaho Falls

Joey Chavelli
By ,
today at 4:29 PM
Published 4:34 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)– Community members gathered Sunday at the Snake River Event Center to enjoy live music, cultural performances, local vendors, and a variety of food throughout the event. 

Organizers say the celebration is designed to bring people together while celebrating Hispanic culture and traditions in Eastern Idaho.

“Idaho doesn’t always have a lot of cultural events and celebrations, so being able to bring something like this here has been really special,” said Rebecca Romero, event organizer committee member. “Our theme is celebrating together, and we want everybody – no matter who they are – to come out and be part of it.”

Attendees and organizers say the event continues to grow each year while creating opportunities for the community to connect through culture, food, and entertainment. 

“It’s an event where everybody comes together,” said Nayeli Morales, a sponsor. “We have activities, vendors, food, and music, and it’s really about celebrating culture and having fun together.”

The Cinco De Mayo celebration featured family activities, local businesses, and performances throughout the weekend in Idaho Falls.

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