Idaho Falls Farmers Market returns for the season

IDAHO FALLS, ID (KIFI)– The Idaho Falls Farmers Market is back for the season, bringing local vendors and community members together every Saturday from May through October – rain or shine.

Located along Memorial Drive in downtown Idaho Falls, the market features more than 130 local vendors, farmers, ranchers, and artisans from across eastern Idaho.

Vendors and customers say the market is about more than shopping – it’s about supporting the local community and small businesses.

“The community support is really amazing,” Casey Etheredge, owner of Ethers Edge said. “It’s so important for the community to support these small businesses because without the community support, we wouldn’t have the farmers market. We wouldn’t have all this amazing stuff happening every Saturday.”

Visitors can shop for fresh fruits, and vegetables, locally made food, flowers, handmade crafts, and other products throughout the market.

“We really love supporting local vendors, local folks, small businesses,” Jacob Hackman, customer said . “I think that’s the backbone of our economy. This is an opportunity for us to get together as a community and support the local vendors.”

For vendors, the weekly market also creates opportunities to connect with both local residents and tourists visiting eastern Idaho.

“The farmers market allows me to interact with so many people,” Chris Salmond, owner of Burger Smith said. “It’s kind of like a mini fair. A large amount of people come out, we get to see tons of tourists, and it’s a wonderful experience.”

Vendors also say the market helps strengthen community connections beyond business sales.

The Idaho Falls Farmers Market takes place every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will run through October in downtown Idaho Falls.