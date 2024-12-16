

Shalom Japan

The top multihyphenate businesses to visit in Brooklyn

Exterior of the Shalom Japan restaurant in Brooklyn, NY.

A salon that doubles as a cafe. A restaurant with a successful merch line. Multihyphenates are a new breed of businesses with more than one offering. With multiple revenue streams, they need multiple hyphens to describe the wildly creative ways they bring value to customers’ lives. Square spotlights several ambitious entrepreneurs who found success with their out-of-the-box business models in Brooklyn.

3 essential multihyphenates

For decades, Brooklyn, New York, has represented the perfect fusion of culture and history. In fact, according to the city’s website, there’s an old legend that claims that as many as one in seven Americans can trace their roots through Brooklyn. With this much diversity on display, it makes sense that this would extend to how businesses within the city operate. Enter multihyphenate businesses. Multihyphenate businesses are businesses that straddle more than one industry. So that retail shop that also has events and that art shop with a cafe? It’s a multihyphenate.

However, this new business model is much larger than that of any city. The Square Future of Multihyphenate Businesses report found that 36% of retailers and 43% of restaurateurs are diversifying their revenue streams, proving that this business model is taking off. Whether it’s a restaurant that’s expanding its offerings or a nail salon that’s pushing boundaries, the city has plenty of multihyphenate businesses that are serving as one-stop shops for customers. Here are three of them in Brooklyn, New York.



Full exterior of the Shalom Japan restaurant in Brooklyn, NY at night.

Location: Brooklyn, New York

Offerings: Restaurant, retail items

Connect: Website, Instagram﻿

Shalom Japan is a beloved restaurant in the Williamsburg neighborhood of Brooklyn that expertly blends Jewish and Japanese cuisine. What began as a labor of love between husband and wife owners Aaron Israel and Sawako Okochi as an ode to their blended backgrounds has since expanded into merchandise, a James Beard award-winning cookbook, and a Michelin star. “There aren’t any other Jewish and Japanese restaurants that we know of, but beyond that, the thing that makes Shalom Japan unique is the openness that defines our concept. That, really, just like New York, and more broadly this country, we are a melting pot,” explained Israel.

Creating the cookbook and selling other pantry items is a way to further craft a one-of-a-kind experience for customers of all backgrounds no matter where they are. “It’s mostly about Japanese home cooking, and all the recipes are totally achievable for home cooks. But there is some crossover with some of the things on the menu at Shalom Japan,” Israel explained of the cookbook. “So if someone wanted to take a bit of that experience they had while dining with us and be inspired by what we do, then it’s a great way to achieve that.” Some customers feel so inspired they purchase and use items like furikake (a savory rice seasoning) and Shalom Japan’s kombu sauce for cooking at home.



A bouquet product by Stems Brooklyn.

Location: Brooklyn, New York

Offerings: Florist, retail, workshops, services

Connect: Website, Instagram﻿

Stems Brooklyn is an award-winning woman-owned floral shop specializing in unique floristry, floral workshops, and wedding services, and sells handcrafted retail goods from local artists. Stems Brooklyn has kept a multihyphenate approach in mind from the start. “I started Stems in a Brooklyn bar so workshops along with in-store shopping have been a feature since day one,” explained owner Suzanna Cameron. Additional offerings like wedding services, floral activations, community events, and renting out the space for commercial photoshoots are all opportunities that came later as the business began to grow.

But in the 11 years Stems Brooklyn has been in business, one thing hasn’t changed: Cameron’s passionate approach to floristry. “Our approach to floristry is about using nature during her seasons,” said Cameron. “We partner with local farms to bring our customers the most local cuts during the grow season so we can consciously operate our for-profit business with integrity. [As a result], the designs we create evoke the elegance that nature brings so effortlessly,” she added.

Cameron’s love for nature is as deep as her love for community, which is why she takes great pride in investing in the community that’s embraced Stems Brooklyn. The business prioritizes retail goods crafted by members of diverse communities and hosts monthly fundraisers for local nonprofits focused on social justice.



Interior of Lili and Cata Nail Saloon.

Location: Brooklyn, New York

Offerings: Nail salon, cafe, wine bar

Connect: Website, Instagram﻿

Lili and Cata Nail Saloon is a nail salon, cafe, and wine bar located in Brooklyn, New York. Describing itself as a “small business with a big heart,” Lili and Cata differentiates itself by leaning into the power of the customer experience. “We decided to do a hybrid of a nail salon and wine bar, hence the name ‘nail saloon,’ because we wanted to create a space where you can come and have a fully relaxing experience,” said owner Jorge Rojas. “We then added the cafe component to it because we found people wanted a good latte while getting their nails done.”

Perhaps one of the most interesting things about this multihyphenate salon is its waterless services, which benefit customers and the environment. “Typical nail treatments that entail soaking your hands and feet in water has [been] demonstrated to significantly increase your chances of contracting foreign infections,” explained Rojas. By removing water from their services, they manage to provide a better experience for customers and save an average of 15 gallons of water per service, according to Rojas. Customer service and sustainability are paramount for Lili and Cata Nail Saloon, making it an ideal place for New Yorkers to indulge in guilt-free self-care.

Interest in this business model is high

As customers continue to seek new experiences, adopting a multihyphenate business model is an innovative way to retain current customers and grab hold of new ones. The data supports this: 80% of customers reported being interested in trying a new offering from a business known for something else. To get things started with your business, consider starting small and testing out different multihyphenate offerings with customers.

Beyond that, this business model is another way to set yourself apart from competitors and create a business that’s wholly unique. But perhaps, most importantly, this model also helps you diversify your revenue. For example, floral shops in seasons with harsh winters can rely on weddings and events to bring in money during a slow season, just like Cameron does with her special occasions offshoot, Stems Brooklyn Weddings.

This story was produced by Square for its publication The Bottom Line and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.