3 things to know this morning – April 14, 2023￼

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Friday.

1. Lori Vallow's close friend, Melanie Gibb, took the stand during the 4th day of witness testimony. They asked Gibb about how Lori and Chad met, their bizarre religious beliefs, and the events leading up to the deaths of Charles Vallow, JJ and Tylee Ryan. Gibb said she was then contacted by Chad and Lori, both asking her to lie to the police that she had JJ.

2. A gas explosion occurred at the "One Horse Motel" in West Yellowstone. Residents said they could feel buildings shake and then heard the blast. The motel was closed for the winter season so there are no injuries.

3. This year's historic snowfall could limit the potential for wildfires out in the mountains. The snowpack could remain in the high country until July and maybe August. It will shorten the fire season up high, but the valleys could see an increase in fires.