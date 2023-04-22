Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
today at 5:46 PM
Published 7:27 PM

Crossfit Festivus Games in Idaho Falls

KIFI | Kailey Galaviz

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Crossfit Amrock in Idaho Falls hosted to this year's Crossfit Festivus Games. It invited novice and intermediate Crossfit athletes from around the region to compete and win various awards.

The competition kicked off Saturday morning at 9 a.m. Athletes could compete in a series of solo events or in a team.

The name is coined from a new, made-up Seinfeld episode where character, Frank Costanza, says, "It was destroyed. But out of that a new holiday was born... a Festivus for the rest of us!"

This competition is meant for those who participate in the sport who aren't what they call, 'fire-breathers' or advanced athletes. Crossfit Amrock athlete, Corey Efaw says, "So, it's for the rest of us. So, those who can't really compete at a high level, say in a Crossfit world. So, it's a good opportunity to do a competition against each other."

According to the Festivus Games website, 95% of Crossfit athletes are beginner or intermediate. They say, "... it made sense to have a competition designed only for them. No fire-breather types allowed!"

The competition began back in 2011 with only 70 athletes participating. It now has grown to over 17,000 athletes competing each year.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Kailey Galaviz

Kailey is a reporter and weekend anchor for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content