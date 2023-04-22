Crossfit Festivus Games in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Crossfit Amrock in Idaho Falls hosted to this year's Crossfit Festivus Games. It invited novice and intermediate Crossfit athletes from around the region to compete and win various awards.

The competition kicked off Saturday morning at 9 a.m. Athletes could compete in a series of solo events or in a team.

The name is coined from a new, made-up Seinfeld episode where character, Frank Costanza, says, "It was destroyed. But out of that a new holiday was born... a Festivus for the rest of us!"

This competition is meant for those who participate in the sport who aren't what they call, 'fire-breathers' or advanced athletes. Crossfit Amrock athlete, Corey Efaw says, "So, it's for the rest of us. So, those who can't really compete at a high level, say in a Crossfit world. So, it's a good opportunity to do a competition against each other."

According to the Festivus Games website, 95% of Crossfit athletes are beginner or intermediate. They say, "... it made sense to have a competition designed only for them. No fire-breather types allowed!"

The competition began back in 2011 with only 70 athletes participating. It now has grown to over 17,000 athletes competing each year.