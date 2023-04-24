3 things to know this morning – April 24, 2023￼

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Monday.

1. Classes are canceled today at Highland High School. Course will be held virtually for the remainder of the week. The Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 also plans to hold a press conference about the fire this morning at 10 am.

2. The search for a new superintendent for the Idaho Falls School District 91 moves forward. The school board has narrowed the search to 4 candidates. They will have interviews with each candidate tomorrow.

3. Paige Anne has made it into the top 20 on American Idol. She will now have to get into the top 12. You can find out if your votes helped her make it into the top 12 tonight at 7 pm on Local News 8.