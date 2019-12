Local Forecast

After freezing drizzle and snow flurries Friday, some remaining light snow takes us into Saturday, then Sunday, more moisture drives snow with little accumulation. Slick conditions remain a concern and light breezes take wind chills below zero, with lows in the single digits through Tuesday morning. Another round of winter weather will affect New Year's Eve late and trail into the first weekend of 2020. Stay warm and safe!

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather