Snow around for Sunday

Weather

Very frigid temps are here again tonight, with lows from 3-8 degrees, and -11 in Jackson, and wind chills will make it feel as low as -25. Highs rise to the 20's with snow chances for the Central mountains and Eastern part of the state, as a weak winter system travels north to south. Snowfall expected to start before dawn and linger to the latter part of Sunday and early Monday. Clearing Monday with a sunny return, highs in the lower 20's with lows still close to 3 degrees. Snow returns to the forecast and brings in the New Year early Wednesday morning. Please share our forecast and be safe with slick conditions. Stay warm!

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather