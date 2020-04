Weather

High pressure takes control of our weather for Monday and Tuesday. Highs rising to the 60's and mid 60's my Tuesday. Clouds roll in Wednesday before a round of possible thunderstorms on Thursday 40%. Highs back into the upper 50's. Jackson may see a few flakes with rain, as well. Lows through the period in mid 30's -43. Enjoy the sunny weather and be safe! Thanks for watching.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather