Weather

Now that the snow is leaving us, we'll see some patchy fog to start Sunday with morning lows in the 30's. Sunday afternoon brings a slight chance of showers with some breezy conditions. Highs around 60, then we warm up toward 90 by next weekend, with a mix of clouds and sun all week.

Memorial Day: Mostly Sunny 65-70, with a breeze 5-10mph.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather