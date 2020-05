Weather

Now that the snow! is leaving us, we'll see some patchy fog to startwith morning lows in the 30's. Memorial Day will see sun with some breezy conditions and some late mountain showers. Highs around 70, then we warm up toward 90 by Thursday, with a mix of clouds and sun all week.

Memorial Day: Mostly Sunny 68-72, with a breeze 5-10mph.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather