Weather

Very little cloud cover and high pressure ridge make for a nice start to a hot afternoon. @90+ for areas south of IF in to Pocatello. Afternoon storms and showers begin to usher in cooler air for tonight and tomorrow, then we take temps in the 70's. Rebounding back to the 80's for Friday and Saturday and Sunday look wet again. Lows in the 50's.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather