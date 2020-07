Weather

Cooler today with highs in the upper 70's to 82 in Pocatello. Light/Variable winds and dry. Winds will ease back to 10-15mph early Wednesday and temperatures will be warmer and more toward normal, in the low 80's. Back to the 90's into Thursday in Salmon and into the weekend for Pocatello. Enjoy the warm, dry weather and be careful and hydrate.

Check on neighbors and pets.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather