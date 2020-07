Weather

It will be seasonal in the SRP for today 88-91, with 30% chance of scattered storms in the afternoon. SSW winds 10-25G. Lows in the 50's. Main storms in Salmon/Central Mountains with a high of 84.

Friday: Mostly Sunny, breezy at times and slightly cooler in some spots, 88-90. Showers diminishing.

Saturday: Clear and Mostly Sunny, Highs @ 90.