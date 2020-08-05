Weather

HOT Today! This will be the hottest day we'll see for a bit. With a couple of weak waves passing through, hot today and we'll see a slight chance of thundershowers late tonight and tomorrow and winds picking up from the SW 10-20 into Thursday PM.

Highs will peak in the mid to upper 90's for IF and Pocatello today, Salmon 90, and 87 Jackson. Lows in the 55-60 range, plus some cooling tomorrow with clouds and winds lower 90's for the Valley. By the weekend, your highs will be in the low to mid 80's starting a dry stretch of days.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather

Watch us at 5am and noon AND anytime https://localnews8.com/livestream/ plus listen to me on your drive to work with @kaitlin-miklos @dan-larkin just hit https://99kupi.com/ and 99.1 & 99.5 FM