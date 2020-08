Weather

Fire Weather Warning 3-9pm with Thunderstorm winds 40mph into the afternoon. Highs in the low 90's. 40% chance of isolated and scattered storms from Blackfoot south. Slight chances to the north. Lows around 60.

Winds clear us out for Friday and cool down for the weekend with lots of sun and highs 85-88, lower 80's for Jackson.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather