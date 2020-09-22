Fall has Flung

Weather

Warm start for autumn, which arrived at 7:30 this morning. Highs pressure makes this forecast warm today. Highs will be in the lower 80's for the SRP and upper 70's for Salmon, lower 70's for the parks. Winds will shift and pick up later from the SW 15-20 + mph. Overnight lows in the 50's and a slight drop in temps for Wednesday, highs in the upper 70's.

Some smoke across the area is possible with the wind shift with mostly sunny conditions. Another front will bring a slight chance of showers late week and it will feel more like fall with highs in the mid 60's.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather