Weather

Widespread smoke with winds picking up to 23mph, gusting to 40mph this afternoon. Cloud/Sun mix and 75-77 for the Snake River Plain. Upper 60's for mountains today. Lows in the 50's. Windy again Friday with cooling temps to the 60's and mountain moisture with a slight chance of a shower.

High pressure creates some clearing Sunday and temperatures head back to the 70's and consistently dry and sunny into next week.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather