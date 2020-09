Weather

We'll let high pressure maintain consistent warmer than average temperatures in the mid to upper 70's. Light and variable winds with no haze or smoke. Lows in the upper 30's to low 40's. This pattern continues for the next 8 days with just a slight drop in temperatures on Friday, and a few clouds. Catch our noon news on Local News Now 8-4 and streaming LIVE on localnews8.com and our app. It's a f