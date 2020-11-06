Winter Storm Watch in Effect
WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH
SUNDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5
inches in the valleys and 6 to 13 inches over mountain passes
possible.
* WHERE...Shoup, Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine,
Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and
Salmon.
* WHEN...From Saturday evening through Sunday evening.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Wind chill readings
as low as 15 below zero could result in hypothermia if
precautions are not taken.
