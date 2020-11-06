Weather

WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH

SUNDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5

inches in the valleys and 6 to 13 inches over mountain passes

possible.

* WHERE...Shoup, Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine,

Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and

Salmon.

* WHEN...From Saturday evening through Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Wind chill readings

as low as 15 below zero could result in hypothermia if

precautions are not taken.