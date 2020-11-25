Holiday Snow Rounds

Weather

Slick spots can make for hazardous travel. Jeff Roper KIFI KIDK will have what's happening now, what's new, and what's next for your holiday travel and days off. Snow beginning at lunch just in time for Local News 8 at noon. Watch and be informed.

We an expect some heavier snow beyond Rexburg into Island Park and Driggs into tonight. 1-4 inches for most mountain areas outside of that with a trace south of Blackfoot.

Warmer today with the storm apporaching 38-42 from If To Pocatello. 30 with snow into PM/late night in Jackson and 34 in Salmon with early snow and some sun pushing through in spots. Cooler tomorrow after winds gust to 30mph today and freezing temps for Thanksgiving with cloudy conditions.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather